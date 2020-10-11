Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar Episode: Bigg Boss 14’s ‘weekend ka vaar’ episode begins with Salman Khan welcoming the audience for the weekend episode. Eijaz gets into a tug of war after seniors Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan choose Nikki Tamboli as the confirmed contestant. Salman Khan says that Eijaz is not concerned about him becoming the confirmed contestant but is not happy about Nikki being the confirmed contestant due to ‘Toofani seniors’ wrong decision. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Contestants, Asks 10 Inmates To Leave The House

Here Are The Major Highlights of Tonight’s Episode:

Hardik Pandya Comes on Bigg Boss 14:

Salman Khan congratulates him on being the father and missing his family. Salman has a fun segment with all the three cricketers. He then introduces Mumbai Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya, Kunal Pandya, and Ishan Kishan to all the contestants and the three cricketers ask contestants fun questions.

Sara Gurpal Breaks Down Into Tears:

Sara Gurpal broke down into tears after Salman tells her that she is not giving her 100%. She is confused that should she be herself or play the game.

Eijaz’s War of Words With Seniors:

Eijaz Khan gets into an argument with seniors after they choose Nikki Tamboli as the first confirmed contestant in the house. Eijaz reminds them about the day when because of her the entire house stayed hungry and that she lacks humanity and is not fit enough to lead the house. Gauahar replies that Nikki was strong during the immunity task and is making an effort.