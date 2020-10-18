Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will have many twists in tonight’s episode and it will be interesting to watch how it all goes for the contestants. In the latest promo, Jasmin Bhasin can be seen accusing Eijaz Khan of getting violent and physically intimidating others and her during the task which made her uncomfortable. Salman will ask Eijaz to stand in the witness box and the fellow contestants will be asked to reveal if they have any problem with Eijaz, to which, Jasmin speaks up. She said, “It shows a side of Eijaz that during the game he will physically intimidate others and cross the line.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 18 Episode: Salman Khan Loses His Cool, Asks Rubina Dilaik To Leave The House

Eijaz Khan can be seen stunned by her accusations and tries to defend himself and clarifies that it is a psychological tactic against the opponent. According to Eijaz, he intimidates his opponent so that he or she commits a mistake and gets disqualified from the task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 18 Episode: Freshers To Decide Who Will Be Evicted This Week

Watch the promo here: Also Read - Sara Gurpal on Claims Made By Ex-Husband Tusshar: Never Married For Green Card, Lying To Gain 2-Minutes of Fame

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announces that freshers will be deciding who will be evicted out of the nominated contestants tonight, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, and Shehzad Deol. However, as the Khabri, the twist was brought in the show after Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin received the maximum number of votes and Jaan Kumar received the least number of votes. The twist came in to save Jaan Kumar from elimination, however, there is no confirmation on the same.

Salman Khan will be seen tonight losing his cool and lashing out at Rubina Dilaik for opting out of the task and disrespecting the show’s format. In the promo video, Rubina can be seen arguing after she declares that she doesn’t want to be a part of the task. Later, Salman can be seen telling her, “Agar aap kahen, toh har cheez hum aapse approve karwa lete hain bhai (If you want, we can run everything by you first).” Rubina then raises her hand and says, “Mujhe mere point of view ke liye daant padegi… (If I am scolded for having a point of view…)” Salman interrupts and says, “Madam, main aapse badi tameez aur adab se baat kar raha hoon. Main yahan par koi contestant nahi hoon. Yeh galat hai, aur yehi aapko bhaari padne wala hai. (Ma’am, I am speaking to you politely. I am not a contestant here. I’m telling you that this is wrong, and this will come back to bite you later).”