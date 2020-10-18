Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan will be seen tonight losing his cool and lashing out at Rubina Dilaik for opting out of the task and disrespecting the show’s format. In the promo video, Rubina can be seen arguing after she declares that she doesn’t want to be a part of the task. Later, Salman can be seen telling her, “Agar aap kahen, toh har cheez hum aapse approve karwa lete hain bhai (If you want, we can run everything by you first).” Rubina then raises her hand and says, “Mujhe mere point of view ke liye daant padegi… (If I am scolded for having a point of view…)” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 18 Episode: Freshers To Decide Who Will Be Evicted This Week

Salman interrupts and says, “Madam, main aapse badi tameez aur adab se baat kar raha hoon. Main yahan par koi contestant nahi hoon. Yeh galat hai, aur yehi aapko bhaari padne wala hai. (Ma’am, I am speaking to you politely. I am not a contestant here. I’m telling you that this is wrong, and this will come back to bite you later).” Also Read - Sara Gurpal on Claims Made By Ex-Husband Tusshar: Never Married For Green Card, Lying To Gain 2-Minutes of Fame

Watch the promo here:



Last day, Rubina had an argument with several contestants including Sidharth Shukla. Rubina accused Sidharth of being ‘unreasonable’ and said as a senior contestant he should be more balanced and responsible in his behaviour. Sidharth responded, “I am unreasonable, but only for you.” Abhinav also advised Rubina, “He is a wall. Wo chilla ke bolega tum usko convince kar hi nahi sakti (He will continue shouting and you cannot convince him).”

She even raised her voice against several contestants who wanted Nikki Tamboli to remain a confirmed contestant even after her bad behaviour and attitude towards fellow contestants. Last week, Salman lauded Rubina for standing up for herself and advised Abhinav to let her fight her own battles.