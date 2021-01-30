In the upcoming Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the contestants were waiting for host Salman Khan’s verdict on Rakhi Sawant’s actions after she pulled the string of Abhinav Shukla’s shorts. They expected him to lash out at Rakhi for her ‘cheap entertainment’ tactics. However, they were in for a shock after the actor supported Rakhi and claimed that she is the most entertaining contestants in the controversial house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Vikas Gupta Gets Eliminated, It's CONFIRMED!

In the latest promo, Salman says that Rakhi Sawant is the biggest entertainer of the house and asks the housemates who is getting the benefit of it. While housemates take Abhinav’s name, Rubina says that the whole house is getting the benefit. Salman then says that Abhivav is getting the benefit. Abhinav then gets irritated and says that he does not want the benefit. Salman responds by saying that he should listen to him and not overreact. He then says that there was nothing bad or dirty in what Rakhi did. Angry Abhinav says that if this is entertaining then he wants to leave the show and go home. Rubina hugs Abhinav.

The promo also shows Salman Khan lashing out at Nikki Tamboli for her ‘badtameez’ behaviour. He tells her ‘Bhaadh Mein Jao’.

In the time loop task, Abhinav intentionally got out of the first round and removed Rakhi so that he can stay away from her. Rakhi got upset as she wanted to play the game. She then started taunting Abhinav and at one point, pulled the strings of Abhinav’s shorts leaving him and Rubina agitated. Rubina then calls Rakhi a cheap woman but the latter says that she will not stop chasing Abhinav.

