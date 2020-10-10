Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere it’s very first ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode and the Dabangg actor will be raising some of the notable incidents that took place in the first week of the reality show. Salman Khan praises Rubina Dilaik for chastising Abhinav Shukla. Later, the actor warns Eijaz Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 9 Written Episode: Contestants Ruin Nikki Tamboli’s Makeup in Immunity Task

He slams Abhinav Shukla for putting people to sleep and tells Rubina that she has the capability of fighting her own battles but is often influenced and sidetracked by her husband Abhinav. He says, "You've got what it takes, and Abhinav, let her fight her own battles." This comes after Rubina was seen taking on 'senior contestants' Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan at various times last week.

Salman then plays a clip of Eijaz Khan talking to Sidharth Shukla about 'past kand'. Eijaz can be heard saying, "Bada kaand hote hote bach gaya (a big fiasco was avoided)." Eijaz then clarifies and tells the host, "Waise kuch mere saath hua hai, uss wajeh se main ab bahaut awkward ho gaya hoon, (Because of what happened, I have become very awkward)."

Salman then tells Eijaz, “Aap agar galat jaoge toh galat dikhoge (If you behave inappropriately, you will come across as inappropriate).”

The equations of the contestants changed within the very first week. From new friendships to various fights, the house was mixed with many emotions. The ‘Toofani seniors’ also challenged the contestants in different ways and except Rubina, all other rejected contestants made their entry in the house.

