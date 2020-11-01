Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set to enter the controversial house again and it is all going to be about her cute antics. She will flirt with the host Salman Khan and give him a flying kiss and a virtual hug. Then, she will roll-out a task for contestants where she will be asking the inmates about the love feeling they have for the fellow contestants. As Nikki Tamboli takes Jaan Kumar Sanu’s name, Pavitra Punia takes Eijaz Khan’s name. Pavitra and Eijaz even go for a romantic date as he carries her in his arms. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 31 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode: Salman Khan, Rubina Dilaik At Loggerheads

In the promo, Shehnaaz Gill asks Salman why he didn’t colour coordinate with her, to which he apologises. Shehnaaz adorably says ‘It’s okay, maaf kar diya’ leaving everyone in splits. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Slams Pavitra Punia For Having Reality Show Background, Says 'She Knows The Craft'



As Shehnaaz rolls out ‘Prem Ka Game’, she asks Eijaz which all names does Pavitra addresses him. An embarrassed Eijaz says, “Khan sahab, Zil-e-Ilahi, Chintu Ke Papa.”

Pavitra added, “Inke dil mein kuch hai mere liye (he has something in his heart for me).” To which Shehnaaz says, “Pyar ki chingari ko na aag lagte derr nahin lagti (Love can get ignited in no time).”



Meanwhile, when Salman tries to address the issue between Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik, they kept screaming at each other leaving the host irked at their behaviour.

Excited to watch Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss house?