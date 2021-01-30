In this weekend’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 weekend ka vaar, Vikas Gupta will be eliminated from the show after receiving lesser votes. Confirming the same, The Khabri tweeted, “Guys its Exclusive and Confirmed #VikasGupta Is Eliminated from The House Smiling face with smiling eyes. (sic)” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Gets Trolled For Crossing ‘Cheapness Limits’ in Bigg Boss 14 as She Pulls Strings of Abhinav Shukla’s Shorts



He has been making headlines for making startling revelations n the show about his family. Recently, he said that he told his mother to leave his house and confessed that he was broke and left with Rs 1.8 crore debt. He further said that his family treated him like a cash cow and his family even assumed that he would never have a family on his own due to his sexual orientation. He even accused Arshi Khan of blackmailing him for two years.

Meanwhile, the makers gear up for the connection week kick-starting next week. A source confirmed that Jasmin Bhasin will enter the house as Aly Goni’s connection, Rahul Mahajan for Abhinav Shukla, and Manu Punjabi for Eijaz Khan. Actor Eijaz Khan who made an exit from the house due to his work commitments will also be entering the show next week and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen exiting the house.

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dalaik talk about Rakhi Sawant after she pulls a string of former’s lower. He tells her, “She will go to any extent. She is getting vicious and ugly.” He also expresses his fear and says, “The kind of woman she is, I doubt if she will leave me outside. Have you seen the kind of videos she makes? I don’t want to talk to her.”