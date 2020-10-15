Bigg Boss 14 began with a bang a few days back and apart from the contestants, the makers also roped in self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa this season. The popular and controversial godwoman appeared in two episodes to ‘bless the house’. However, after appearing in the first episode, Radhe Maa didn’t step into the house again to meet the contestants. While the show is raking-in its usual TRPs and is successfully creating the buzz among the audience, Radhe Maa’s sudden absence is quite surprising. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Gets Secret Task, Radhe Maa is NOT a Contestant, to Dance Tomorrow

It should be noted that the godwoman's presence in Bigg Boss 14 irked the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) that disassociated itself from her. In its latest statement in the media, the Akhara Parishad, which is seen as the apex body of saints and seers, said that Radhe Maa is neither a saint nor an ascetic and she has got no knowledge of religions or scriptures. In an official statement given to news agency IANS, ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri said, "She is neither a saint nor is she an ascetic. She is not associated with any akhara. Earlier, the Juna Akhara had conferred the title of 'Mahamandaleshwar' on Radhe Maa but later, when they saw her true colours, she was expelled from there."

Earlier, when Radhe Maa stepped into the Bigg Boss house with two of her devotees, the contestants were made to listen to her with a clear conscience and seek life lessons from her speech. While Sidharth Shukla, who has entered the show as a guest contestant, was seen taking a dig at the godwoman’s popularity, most other contestants were seen sitting with folded hands as she spoke about respecting mother and also gifted a wristband to Jaan Kumar Sanu. However, post that one appearance, Radhe Maa never got back into the house to ‘bless the contestants’ and offer her pearls of wisdom. We wonder if this is because of the ABAP’s statement against her. What do you think?