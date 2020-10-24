The makers of Bigg Boss 14 are all set to bring a new twist to the controversial show as wild card entries are about to take place during tonight’s weekend ka vaar episode. The two wild card entrants, Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh will be entering the show to bring in the new twist. In the promo, Kavita and Naina are seen shaking the leg to the popular song ‘Bijli Giri’ and ‘Laila Mein Laila’. While Kavita looks gorgeous in a white thigh-high slit dress, Naina goes glamorous in a silver off-shoulder dress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 23 Written Episode: Nikki Tamboli Gives Peck on Jaan Sanu’s Cheeks

Kavita Kaushik is best known for her portrayal as Chandramukhi Chautala on a TV sitcom F.I.R through which she became a household name. She has been featured in several Punjabi films such as Vekh Baraatan Challiyan, Vadhayiyaan Ji Vadhayiyaan, Nankana, Mindo taseeldarni, among others.

Naina Singh, on the other hand, was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya and is also a winner of Splitsvilla 10.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will expose Jaan Kumar Sanu’s ‘true colours of friendship’ towards his fellow housemates Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya. Nikki will also cut ties with him after the shocking revelation. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia who are seen often being friendly and then fighting the next second, will be romancing once again.

After Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan exit, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra are likely to enter the house as ‘Toofani seniors’.

