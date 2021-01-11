In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant will be in for a good surprise as her husband Ritesh will finally enter the house and will be revealing his identity on national television. In the latest promo shared by colors, Bigg Boss will ask Rakhi to come inside the confession room and asks her how she is feeling in the house. To which, the controversial queen states that she is missing her husband Ritesh as she is seeing couples in the house. She then goes on to ask if there is a surprise in store for her. Looks like, Ritesh will finally enter the house. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. Also Read - After Rakhi Sawant’s Brother Rakesh Sawant's Statement ‘Ritesh Jiju Loves Her so Much’, Fans Ask ‘Par Jiju Kahan Hain’

Ever since Rakhi’s marriage has come to the limelight, people are wondering if she is really married or not. After her entry into the house as a challenger, her husband Ritesh said in an interview that he is willing to go on national television and reveal his identity as Rakhi’s husband. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Are Heartbroken After Aly Goni Cries Like a Baby Over Jasmin Bhasin's Eviction



Previously, Rakhi Sawant’s brother Rakesh Sawant told ETimes and said that Ritesh jiju loves her. He was quoted as saying, “Ritesh loves Rakhi a lot and that she has finally got a really good life partner and is happy. Ritesh jiju loves her very much and so does Rakhi. We all are very happy for her because she has finally got a really good life partner and she is happy. We don’t interfere much in her personal space and want her to be happy. Rest everyone like Abhishek Awasthi and others used Rakhi to make their career and enter the industry. They used Rakhi’s name and fame that she had then, to make their careers. Rakhi was naive back then and we would tell her they are not nice people, they are using her but then she was in love and she did not listen to us. I am hoping that this month Ritesh jiju manages to come to India and enter Bigg Boss to be with her. I want viewers to see that they are such a lovable couple.”

Speaking about the wedding, he said, “I know many people think she lied about her marriage but just imagine why will a girl lie about her wedding. I understand she did a show like Rakhi ka swayamvar but that was a show. That was a different thing. Why will we lie about it. I was part of the wedding.”

Meanwhile, during tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will role out the nomination task that will stir yet another controversy on the show. Eijaz Khan has already made his position to the finally with the immunity stone.

