Actor Rubina Dilaik took the Bigg Boss 14 trophy home last night after ending up standing opposite Rahul Vaidya on stage. The actor has been one of the most popular contestants since the beginning of the season and the love for her only increased as the season progresses towards its grand finale. As soon as Rubina won the 'bigg' trophy, handed over by host Salman Khan, she thanked all on the stage and then moved to her vanity van to have a quick LIVE session with her fans wherein she told them how the entire credit of her success goes to her ardent fans.

Dressed in a golden sparkly gown that had a long trail, Rubina looked stunning. In her message to the fans, she said that she is unable to believe that she has emerged as the winner and everything only looks magical. Rubina added that she has a lot to share with her fans and tells them just how wonderful it feels to know that she has the backing of such strong fans. The actor said that she will soon be interacting with her fans in a live session on social media to express how grateful she is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

“Shabd nahi hai mere paas vyakhya karne ke liye ki main kitni khush hu. I really thank each one of you for being there for me at every given point. Aaj main 143 days ke baad bahar aai hun Bigg Boss ke ghar se… main abhi bhi yahi soch rahi hun ki ye sapna hai ya haqeeqat hai. Aapne mere sapne ko meri haqeeqat me badal gaya hai. You are the best. I would again like to say that I am a fan of my fans. This is for them.”

Rubina is the 7thth female winner of the series. Out of the 14 winners that Bigg Boss has seen, 7 times the trophy was lifted by men and now with Rubina’s win, that number goes equal.