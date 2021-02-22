Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni is disheartened that he could not lift the trophy but he is looking forward to resuming his life after the show. In an interview, he has revealed that he has plans with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, one of which includes convincing both the parents for their marriage. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Breaks Silence on Losing Bigg Boss 14 to Rubina Dilaik, Recalls Indian Idol

Speaking with Times of India, he said, "I entered the show to encourage her and during my stint in the show, I realised that she is the one for me. Right now, I would love to spend time with her, take her out on dates. And if everything goes well, I would love to marry her. Inshallah. I want the best for her. I am in no hurry and would like to take things one by one. But if needed, then definitely I will do anything to convince Jasmin's parents for our relationship and marriage."



He also confessed that he wasn’t keen on doing the show at first. He said, “Initially, I didn’t want to do Bigg Boss due to my anger issues. But then, I made it to the top 4. Everybody wants to be the winner but the only one can win the show. I am satisfied with my overall journey.”

Aly entered the show as Jasmin’s support and soon their romance bloomed in the house. After Jasmin’s eviction, she confessed that she is ready to tie the knot with Aly before the year comes to an end. Apart from Jasmin, Aly also shared a sweet bond with Rahul Vaidya, who lost the title to Rubina. He considered him as a brother and said that their equation is real.