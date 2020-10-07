Bogg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia, who is known for her no-nonsense attitude, is often referred to as Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhbara’s ex-girlfriend. However, she hates it when someone refers to her as Paras’ ex-girlfriend. Before entering the house, she opened up about her relationship with Paras and told Pinkvilla, “I don’t feel sad but I get angry about things. A brand is a brand and you can’t rank them. But when you connect a brand like me with a struggler like Paras and call me a struggler’s ex-girlfriend, you should be ashamed of yourself. Don’t join my name with him. First take our work, our status, our positions in accordance and then call anyone an ex.” Also Read - Hina Khan Flirts With Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 14 And Let Their Chemistry Rule; New Couple Alert?

She even accused PParas of living on the girlfriend's money and called him a 'piece of s**t. She was quoted as saying, "Paras Chhabra is the ex-boyfriend of Pavitra Punia, not the other way round. He's a piece of s**t, jo ladkiyon ke paise pe survive karta hai. I have a list which I haven't provided yet.So when media writes all this, it gets me angry."

Earlier, Paras claimed that while he was dating Pavitra, he found out that she is married and she hid it from him. He also claimed that he discovered many shocking revelations about him. Mahira, who is rumoured to be dating Paras, told Times of India, "I don't understand why these girls are after Paras to get fame? During Naagin 3, I knew she was married and at that time she was dating Paras and somebody else too. She was three-timing and now she is blaming Paras for it, just because you are a woman you can't play the victim card."

“Stop playing an abla nari, because you are not. Dating two men and being married to one, three timing and blaming Paras. Wow. Scandal is your second name, controversy is your 24/7 mood. Such is your personality. If at all I enter Bigg Boss, I will make sure the world knows the truth”, Mahira added.

Meanwhile, Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya’s chemistry is seen inside the Bigg Boss house. It will be interesting to watch if they get even closer or their equation changes in the coming weeks.