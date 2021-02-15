Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan created a buzz around the grand finale as he gave the viewers a glimpse of the stunning trophy. This time, the trophy is the Bigg Boss eye that is glittering and studded. Its design is shiny blue and looks quite stylish. The trophy when shown to the contestants, they all went ‘wow’. But do you know that every year the trophy design and the Bigg Boss gate design are absolutely the same? Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale Week: RJs To Grill Contestants, Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya To Have a Dance

The Khabri even pointed out the same and tweeted, "This is how #BiggBoss14 Trophy is designed. There is always the gate of the trophy design."

In tonight’s episode, RJ Salil Acharya, RJ Karan Mehta, and RJ Ginnie Mahajan will be entering the house to grill the contestants and have a fun session with them. Rahul Vaidya will be seen singing for Rubina Dilaik and they will even have a dance together.

As per the latest voting trends, Nikki Tamboli has received the least amount of votes but the numbers might change by the week. For now, Nikki is in the danger zone and is more likely to be evicted during mid-week evictions.

Talking about the finale, Rubina has the highest chance of taking the trophy home and Rahul Vaidya being the first runner-up of the show. The top five finalists of this season are Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant.