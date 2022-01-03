Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will witness a massive fight between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale. The recent promo released by Colors TV presents a glimpse of the same. In the promo, wild card contestants Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna, Akanksha Puri and Vishal Singh can be seen assigning a task during which Devoleena loses her cool over Abhijit Bichukale. Devoleena shouts at Abijit saying, “Task ke bahane kya gandagi faila raha tha wahan pe (In the name of the task, what kind of nuisance were you doing?)” Even though Abhijit tells Devoleena that he does not want to speak with her, she continues to lash out at him. “Ek number ka gandagi hai tu, tere uper toh thookna he chahiye (You are disgusting, people must spit on you)” Devoleena told Abhijit.Also Read - Umar Riaz Evicted From Bigg Boss 15? Latest Promo Ignites Massive War On Twitter

In a short time, the argument turns into a massive fight with Devoleena and Abhijit trying to attack each other physically. They can also be heard calling each other ‘bandar‘ (monkey). In the promo, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz and others can also be seen trying to calm Devoleena down. In another promo, angry Abhijit can also be seen picking up a water bottle to hit Devoleena. Also Read - Munmun Dutta Reveals Why She Entered The Bigg Boss 15 House

Meanwhile, during the task, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal will also get into an ugly fight. The two contestants can be seen arguing and pushing each other in another promo. Following this, Bigg Boss interrupts and says, “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein hinsa par kadi pabandi hai. Show ke 14 hafte mein phouch kar, show ke maryaada ko barkaraar rakhte hue, iss anuchit vyahaar par rok laga di jaye. Bigg Boss Umar ko iss ghar se…(Violence is not allowed in Bigg Boss house. In the 14th week of the show and to carry maintain the decorum in the house, Bigg Boss is..” This has created suspense among viewers if Umar Riaz will be evicted from Bigg Boss 15.

