Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan was rumoured to be participating in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15. Now, the singer has reacted to the reports on Instagram and has denied the reports. In his one of the Instagram stories, he shared that he would be 'happy to feature as guest' or 'host someday'. He wrote, "Contrary to speculation, I am not going to be a contestant on the upcoming season of #BigBoss or any season for that matter. Always happy to guest feature. Would even love to host it someday. But I have neither the time nor the inclination to participate. Best wishes to @colorstv @endemolshineind & the entire team for putting up a great show every year & I am sure this year will also be just as great (sic)."

Earlier, Aditya confessed in an interview with TOI that he wants to take break from the TV. He said, "will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it's also exhausting. As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar is a digital version of the show for the six-week run on Voot. The show will premiere on August 8 and the show will seamlessly move into Colors with the launch of Bigg Boss season 15 with Salman Khan as the host. Bigg Boss 15 is expected to hit the TV screens on September 19.

TV actor Arjun Bijlani has been confirmed as the first contestant to get locked inside the house. As per the speculations, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants list includes Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant.