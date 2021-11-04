Bigg Boss 15 Latest Episode Update: During a task in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, singer Afsana Khan accused fellow contestants Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal of touching her inappropriately. While the two men were playing for the same team, Afsana was on the opposite team in the game. After the second round of the game ended, she went to the bathroom area and started shouting at Simba and Pratik, asking them to stay away from her while accusing them of touching her inappropriately during the task. She warned Simba against coming to her or else she would break his head.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Angry Tejasswi Prakash Doesn’t Speak With Karan Kundrra, TejRan Fans Say ‘Aisa Mat Karo’

Simba has already had a fight with Umar Riaz by that time and therefore he shouted back at Afsana. He denied the allegations and said he would never want to even see her face in life, let alone touch her. "Koi shauq nahi hai tumhe haath lagane ka, tere muh bhi nahi lagna chahta tu jaa yahan se," he said.

The rest of the contestants began to speak in the matter. While Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, and others supported Pratik and Simba, Karan Kundrra stood for Afsana and asked the housemates to understand the sensitivity of the situation. Things went out of hand when Karan gave his own analogy to explain the incident to the housemates.

Shamita, during an argument, said that Afsana was hiding the fake coconuts in her t-shirt and therefore, it is likely that when someone would try to take the coconuts as part of the game, it would appear as if she is being touched inappropriately. She added that it’s her choice to play the game using such tactics and then use the woman card in the game. This irked Karan who then said that if a woman has raised such a concern, it is their duty to listen to her first.

The actor then went on to give an extreme example. He said, “If a girl goes in a dangerous area and if she gets raped, you can’t say it is her fault.” This irked Pratik so much that he ended up calling Karan stupid. Pratik went to Karan and tried to explain to him where he went wrong. He said, “You were my mentor once but you’ve compared the situation with a very extreme example and it is a very disgusting and stupid thing I’ve ever heard.”

Later, Karan broke down over Pratik’s arrogant behaviour towards him. Shamita tried to console him. Watch out this space for all the latest episodes of Bigg Boss 15!