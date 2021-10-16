Bigg Boss 15 Highlight: In tonight’s episode, contestants plan how to grab their pieces of the map to get their entry into the house. The buzzer ringed and Karan Ieshaan, and Vidhi reached to the cave to take their pathway pieces. Akasa then runs to snatch it from the junglewaasis when Afsana pulled her and tears her top. Akasa shouts at her for doing so and fights back to snatch the pieces from the main house contestants. Karan Kundrra goes aggressive while Afsana Khan tears Akasa’s clothes.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Bigg Boss Gives Stern Warning To Contestants After Massive Fight Breakout In The House

After a big physical fight, Ieshaan runs away with some pieces and Akasa runs behind him. Afsana goes behind Akasa while Akasa is upset with Afsana for tearing her clothes.

During the task, Afsana Khan pulls Akasa Singh's clothes and kicked her. The latter reacted and asked Afsana to not pull her clothes. Then, Afsana and Shamita get into a heated argument and the Bigg Boss OTT contestant claimed that Afsana never accepts her mistake. Afsana, who is angry, asked Shamita, "Who Is She?" and then goes on to call her 'Gandi Aurat'. Contestants asked Afsana to not kick others or fight unnecessarily. To which, she said, "I was hit by two legs so, I also kicked."

Bigg Boss gives a stern warning to all the contestants after a massive fight broke out in the house. The Bigg Boss said that if they continue with their physical fights, they will take strict action which they will not like.