Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan‘s fiance Saajz has lashed out at Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian. In a recent interview, Saajz alleged that Shamita and Vishal provoke Afsana in the house. When asked what he thinks about Afsana’s unruly behaviour in the house, Saajz mentioned that his fiance is ‘bound to react like this’. “Why do people see only Afsana Khan, they should also see what Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian have been doing. Shamita and Vishal provoked her a lot on the show and she is a very sensitive person. She gets affected a lot by these things so she is bound to react like this. But, she is very good at heart and she is doing great for her. I feel whatever she did was right,” Saajz told SpotboyE.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer - Ieshaan Sehgaal Feel Disheartened And Disappointed, React to Double Eviction

Saajz further added that Afsana is a sensitive person, but is good at heart. He also mentioned that Afsana needs to strategize her game and should stop trusting everyone in the controversial reality show. “Yes she is playing well and she needs to strategize her game and she should not trust everyone. Sab game khel rehe hai show pe, koi kisi ka saga nahi hai. So, I feel Afsana should start playing the game from the mind, not from the heart,” Saajz added. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Double Eviction: After Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal Gets Eliminated From The House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAAJZOFFICIAL Afsaajz (@saajzofficial)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz dating Saba Khan?

For the unversed, Afsana Khan recently had a major fight with Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian. It was following this major argument that the singer suffered a panic attack and was seen hurting herself in the show.

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat recently entered the show as wild card contestants. Both, Neha and Raqesh were also part of Bigg Boss OTT which concluded before Bigg Boss 15.