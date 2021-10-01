Bigg Boss 15 premiere update: Singer Afsana Khan has finally entered the controversial house after opting out of the show. Reportedly, she suffered panic attacks while she was under quarantine in a hotel room and decided to walk out of the show. However, she later made a last-minute entry that left everyone surprised too.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Asim Riaz Introduces Umar Riaz On Stage, Says ‘Ye Action Reaction Ka Game Hai’

As per the Pinkvilla report, all the contestants have been locked inside the Bigg Boss house. The premiere shoot went on till Thursday midnight and was packed with entertaining performances and interesting conversations. The report also suggested that Jay Bhanushali has also entered the house on Thursday and was locked at the last minute. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere: Salman Khan Flaunts His Swag Moves On ‘Jungle Hai Adhi Raat Hai’ | Watch

A source close to the development was quoted as saying, “Afsana Khan decided to enter the house again, and her last-minute entry had surprised everyone on the set too. Salman Khan along with the contestants shot for the premiere episode on Thursday night, and all the contestants have already entered the house. The premiere episode shoot went on till midnight, and is packed with entertaining performances and interesting conversations.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz And Karan Kundrra Look Hot, Dapper in Latest Promos, Fans Support Their Journey

Bigg Boss 15’s confirmed contestant list includes Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, Nishant Bhat, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer.

This year the show and the house comes with the ‘jungle’ theme. Reportedly, contestants have to earn to use the basic amenities of the house. The show is all set to premiere on October 2 with Salman Khan coming back as the host.

Are you excited about the Weekend Ka Vaar Episodes?