Mumbai: The recent eviction of Jay Bhanushali and Neha Bhasin along with Vishal Kotian from Bigg Boss 15 house left fans shocked and upset. However, soon after moving out of the house, Jay Bhanushali took to his official Instagram account and dropped an adorable video with his daughter Tara. Even when Jay was in the house, he often talked about how he used to miss his daughter.

Watch this adorable video shared by Jay Bhanushali:



On the other hand, Neha Bhasin also took to social media and thanked fans for the love. She also mentioned that she is fine and happy with her journey in the show. "I want to say a lot but I say that I am a pyaar ki pujaran, mujhe pyaar chahiye. Woh pyaar aap logon ne mujhe iss baar beshumaar diya hai aur baar baar diya hai. I love you guys a lot. Aaram se so, tension mat lo. I am fine. We will talk a lot. You just need to know that I had a good journey and I am very happy to back home," Neha said.

For the unversed, Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian were evicted from Bigg Boss on Thursday after they lost out on audience votes during a task. Their eviction was announced by special guests Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Neha, Jay and Vishal were also among the bottom six contestants mentioned by the journalists who visited the house earlier this week. Prior to them, Simba Nagpal was also eliminated from the show.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.