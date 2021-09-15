Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is gearing up for its finale. However, with the same, fans are also excited to know who all will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house when the show shifts to television. While Salman Khan will be hosting the show, if reports are to be believed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Kundrra is likely to enter the controversial reality show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tina Datta And Manav Gohil Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Show?

A report in SpotboyE claims that Karan Kundrra, who was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Ranveer Chauhan will be locked inside Bigg Boss 15 house. However, there is no official confirmation on the same so far. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Wrap Up Shoot In Turkey, Fans Are All Excited

Ever since his first show Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Karan Kundrra has been winning hearts. He also hosted several shows including Gumrah End Of Innocence, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Love School. Also Read - Salman Khan Recreates His Hook-Step From ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ in Turkey - Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Bigg Boss 15 is expected to premiere in October on Colors TV. Apart from the rumoured contestants, the show will also see the winners of Bigg Boss OTT as the participants. The promo of the show has already been released. The promo features host Salman Khan interacting with ‘Vishwasuntree’ (Rekha).

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT is being streamed on Voot and is being hosted by Karan Johar. Contestants who are locked inside the house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat. Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Millind Gaba, Moose Jattana and Akshara Singh have been eliminated.

Are you excited for Bigg Boss 15? Follow this space for more updates related to the show.