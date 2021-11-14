Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is at a crucial stage and is getting entertaining day by day. While contestants are eying for their ticket to finale, Shamita Shetty has reportedly left the house. Yes, if reports are to be believed, Shamita Shetty has come out of the Bigg Boss 15 house due to medical reasons. As per a report in The Times of India, Shamita Shetty left the show last night (November 13) owing to health reasons. However, the report also mentions that Shamita is expected to return soon to the show.Also Read - 'Chugalkhor Se Zyada Fattu Hai', Neha Bhasin Steps Up Attack On Karan Kundrra During Weekend Ka Vaar

This has come a week after Raqesh Bapat (who entered the house as a wild card contestant) had to leave the show due to health reasons. The actor suffered severe kidney stone pain and was rushed to the hospital. However, it is not yet known if Raqesh will return to the show. It will be interesting to see if Raqesh and Shamita will enter the house together now.

Apart from this, Afsana Khan also got eliminated from the show earlier this week. This after she picked up the knife and went to harm herself following a task.

Meanwhile, Sunday Ka Vaar of the controversial reality show will welcome Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh who will be seen promoting their upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. Apart from this, Kartik Aryan will also be gracing the sets of the show for his upcoming movie Dhamaka.

