Mumbai: The finalists of Bigg Boss OTT have already been announced and with the show coming to an end, fans are now eager to know who will be locked in the Bigg Boss 15 house. If reports are to be believed, television actor Barkha Bisht is also likely to join Salman Khan's show as a contestant. Reportedly, Barkha Bisht will enter Bigg Boss 15 house. However, there is no official confirmation of the same so far.

Barkha Bisht has worked in several shows including Doli Saja Ke, Naamkarann and Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam.

Barkha recently made headlines due to trouble in her marriage with actor Indraneil Sengupta. Earlier, it was reported that the couple is living separately and has decided to take a break. "Things have not been okay between the couple since the last five months. Indraneil has moved out of their apartment and is currently living with his parents in the same building. The link-up rumours with Isha Sahaa have made matters worse between the two," ETimes had cited in July this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barkha (@barkhasengupta)

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Sameer, Simba Nagpal, Neha Marda, Sanaya Irani, Amit Tandon, Anusha Dandekar, Disha Vakani, Tina Dutta, Mohsin Khan, Mahika Sharma and Manav Gohil are the speculated contestants who are likely to enter the controversial show. However, the final contestants’ list has not been officially announced. Apart from this, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT will also enter Bigg Boss 15.

