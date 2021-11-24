Bigg Boss 15: Contestant Umar Riaz who is a doctor by profession was seen slamming another contestant Vishal Kotian for mocking him. In the latest episode during the press meet, Karan Kundrra was seen calling Umar a donkey. Infact, Vishal also joked about how many bones are there in a human body 106-206. As soon as the meet ended, Umar went to his close friends and showed his anger. He said he didn’t expect this from the Karan, Tejasswi and Vishal as they are the ones who are friends.Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals a Tuition Teacher 'Misbehaved' With Her But Family Refused to File Police Complaint

Umar Riaz said, “You keep teasing me about 106-206 (number of bones in human body). Do you know what it takes to be a doctor. Whatever happened during the weekend ka vaar and I goofed up, it was a bad day, I am sure as an actor, you must also be having your bad days. Salman bhai also sometimes gives flop films but that doesn’t make him a bad actor. You don’t understand it has taken me 10 years to become a doctor. If other from this house make a fun of me, I can understand but you three are my friends and even then you are making fun of me or roasting me. I won’t tolerate it. I am not an actor by profession, I am a doctor and I will continue this profession after going out and it won’t look good for me.”

Later on, Vishal apologised Umar but the latter didn’t speak to him.

