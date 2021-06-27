Bigg Boss 15 Latest Update: Actor Ankita Lokhande has refuted the reports of participating in Salman Khan’s hosted show Bigg Boss 15. Being miffed for receiving hatred for ‘something she is not even a part of’, she shared a long post on Instagram. She shared, “It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something I’m not even a part of.” Also Read - KRK Shares Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's Photo As He Takes Indirect Dig At Salman Khan, Says 'Dunke Ki Chot Par Cheen Liya'

According to reports, the preparation of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss has already begun and Omung Kumar has started working on the house design. It is being said that the season will have a mix of contestants. Reports also stated that celebrities and commoners will be locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

As per the speculations, the contestants list includes Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK's Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant.