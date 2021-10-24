Mumbai: During the Sunday Ka Vaar, Karan Kundrra broke down while apologising to Pratik Sehajpal for being violent with him earlier this week. After Salman Khan questioned Karan’s act, the actor felt apologetic and mentioned that Pratik is closest to him in the show. Karan went on to say that he could feel Pratik being upset with him and that feels bad for what he did. While Karan had tears in his eyes, Pratik came forth hugged him. For the unversed, Karan Kundrra picked up Pratik Sehajpal by his neck and pinned him to the ground during a task earlier this week.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Slams Karan Kundrra and Others Over Vidhi Pandya's Shocking Eviction

Salman also asked Pratik if his reaction would have been the same if Jay Bhanushali or Ieshaan Sehgaal would have had done something like this. "I would have been out of this show by now," Pratik replied.

Even on Saturday, Salman Khan also questioned Karan Kundrra if this is how behaves outside the Bigg Boss house as well. "Yeh aap bahar bhi karte the? Ek din aapko bhi koi patkega. Aap duniya ke sabse vishaal, takatwar nahi ho. Jitna dimaag se kheloge utna behtar hoga. Utha kar ek doosre ka wazan naap rahe the kya? (Do you act like this outside the Bigg Boss house too? One day, somebody will attack you too. You are not the strongest and the most powerful person. It will be better if you play this game with your mind. By lifting him, were you measuring his weight?)," Salman Khan had said.

Meanwhile, there will be no elimination in the show this week. Rather, Rajiv Adatia has entered the show as the first wild card entry.