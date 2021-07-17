Mumbai: TV actor Arjun Bijlani, who is all set to entertain fans with his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is likely to participate in Bigg Boss 15. Now, the actor has responded to the speculations of him joining the Salman Khan-hosted show. He said that he indeed is giving a thought but there’s a lot of time for that show. He also added that as of now, he wants his fans to enjoy Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Reception: Disha Turns Sassy Bride With Uber-Cool Dance Moves | Watch Viral Video

Speaking with Indian Express, he said, "I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don't know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There's still a lot of time for that show."

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, he said, "We have really worked hard on the show and it's going to be a lot of fun. Honestly, it was such a tough time as every day we were getting to hear some bad news, with the pandemic on the rise back home. As actors, we had to still go out there and perform every day, and give it our best. t is our job to entertain but we are equally emotional. We all knew about what people went through, and I hope the audience understands what we have gone through, emotionally and physically, while watching the show. I really wanted to experience this, and felt this was the right time."

Talking about his love for fiction shows, he said, “I am not someone who will keep doing non-fiction all the time, I am an actor, and it’s the script that attracts me first. I want to venture out into different mediums. I keep telling myself that this is just the beginning. While I am content with where I am today, as an artiste, one cannot be completely happy. I am doing something, and the shoot starts soon for that. So yes, I hope fans continue to give me love like always with every project I do.”

As per the speculations, the Bigg Boss 15 contestants list includes Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant.

According to reports, the preparation of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss has already begun and Omung Kumar has started working on the house design. It is being said that the season will have a mix of contestants. Reports also stated that celebrities and commoners will be locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.