Bigg Boss 15 Latest Update: Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2 and some of the celebrity names are already doing rounds as they are expected to enter the controversial house. A couple of months ago, Arjun Bijlani confirmed that he has been approached for the show and said that he is giving it a thought. However, after a lot of thought, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star has decided to not step into the house this time.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Arjun confirmed that he is not participating in the show due to his prior commitments. He said that he is busy shooting for his web series, Roohaniyat, and doesn't have time in his schedule for Bigg Boss.

Earlier, he had said in an interview, "I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don't know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There's still a lot of time for that show."

Meanwhile, other celebrities that are expected to enter are Rhea Chakraborty, Nidhi Bhanushali, Ronit Roy and Karan Kundrra.

Arjun was last seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty. He is known for his roles in Tv shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tu, Naagin 2 and 3, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and several other daily soaps. He is a popular face in the telly world and had participated in Jhalak Dikhlaja 9 in 2016, hosted Dance Deewane 1 and 2, and Kitchen Champion 5.