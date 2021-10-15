Bigg Boss 15: After Simba Nagpal passed a nasty comment to Umar Riaz saying ‘you are a nobody, you are jealous of your brother’, Asim Riaz came in support of his elder brother, Umar Riaz, and shared a picture of a dog’s face and wrote, “Shut Up. Umar Riaz, Don’t worry, dogs bark let them.. you stay focused.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Dangal In Jungle: Karan Kundrra Becomes Aggressive Now, Pushes Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Vishal Kotian | Watch

It so happened that during a task, junglewasis were supposed to extract sugarcane juice and as the task began, Umar Riaz was seen stealing sugarcane sticks from Donal Bisht, which lead to a big argument between Umar and Simba. During the argument, Simba passed some personal comments to Umar and said, "Bhai ke dum par pahuncha hai, teri koi aukaat nahin hai (You are here because of your brother, you are nobody). You are jealous of your younger brother and that is why you want to become like him." Umar then gave back to him by saying, "akela task khela hu."

Earlier, Umar got injured on his forehead during one of the tasks. However, his injury could not escape the cameras. Asim then extended his support to Umar and wrote, "You give something up for everything you gain Since every pleasure's got an edge of pain..!! You will shine my brother"

Meanwhile, the contestants will be seen getting into ‘jungle mein dangal’ task wherein Karan Kundrra will fight Pratik and Nishant in the task. The contestants also indulged into wrestling to win the task.

On the other hand, Tiger team members – Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, and Akasa Singh made their entry into the main house after winning the task. But, Karan is upset after learning about Vishal convincing Shamita about the perks of making him win. Karan said, “I have played the game with utmost loyalty with them, and these people targetted me. But, it’s good, I got to see their real faces.” He further added that he expected this from Vishal and if he had already had his strategy, he could have told him about the same. Later, when Kran confronted Vishal, the latter said that he shares a good rapport with Shamita and did not betray anyone and asked him to check on the camera.