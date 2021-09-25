Mumbai: Days after it was confirmed Umar Riaz will be entering Bigg Boss 15 house, Asim Riaz has now congratulated and wished luck to his brother. Asim, who rose to fame following his Bigg Boss 13 journey, was spotted by paparazzi on Friday when he was asked about his brother’s entry to the controversial reality show. Asim mentioned that Bigg Boss is a reality show and only those who are real will be able to survive. “It’s a reality show, jo real aadmi hai uske liye voh badhiya hoga (It will be good for people who are real). He’s my brother, I am really happy,” he said.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Unveils New Challenges For Contestants, Introduces 'Vishwasun TREE'

Asim also thanked the audience for showering so much love and said, "It's just a blessing. Audience itna pyaar de rahi hai aur mere bhai ko bhi mauka diya unhone. I feel blessed and aise hi support karte raho, Inshallah. Let's see Umar kya karta hai (Audience is giving so much love and now they have given an opportunity to my brother as well. I feel blessed. Keep supporting us. Let's see what will Umar do inside the Bigg Boss house)."

Himanshi Khurana also added, "Hum bahut jaldi apne ghar ke bahar Bigg Boss family likhwane wale hai (We will soon put 'Bigg Boss Family' outside our house."

Earlier this week, Umar Riaz confirmed his participation in Bigg Boss 15 and Tweeted, “Guys it’s confirmed that I will be entering #bb15 house. I have always considered myself lucky to have all of you supporting me all this while. I hope and wish you will support me in this journey as well.”

For the unversed, Umar Riaz also made a special appearance in Bigg Boss 13, when his brother Asim Riaz was locked inside the house.

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2. Apart from Umar Riaz, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Pratik Shejpal, Nishant Bhat, Vishal Kotian, Akasa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan and Donal Bisht are likely to enter the controversial reality show.