In a recent episode, Umar Riaz was seen performing the task with utmost enthusiasm and energy. However, he couldn’t escape the cameras focusing on an injury caused at his forehead. Even his brother and former Bigg Boss contestant, Asim Riaz noticed the same and took to social media penning down support for Umar. In a recent post shared by Asim Riaz, Umar’s forehead can be seen bruised badly as he gets injured in a task. Sharing the picture, Asim wrote, “You give something up for everything you gain Since every pleasure’s got an edge of pain..!! You will shine my brother” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Breaks Down After Jay Hurls Abuses At His Mother, Says ‘Meri Maa Ko Gali Mat Do Yaar’

This is not the first time that Asim has come forth in support of his brother Umar. Before Umar entered the show, Asim Riaz wished him luck and said, “It’s a reality show, jo real aadmi hai uske liye voh badhiya hoga (It will be good for people who are real). He’s my brother, I am really happy.”

Meanwhile, actor and model Sahil Shroff become the first contestant of the season to get eliminated. With this, contestants who are left in the house are Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali.