Mumbai: Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz has finally entered the Bigg Boss house. Reportedly, Salman Khan shot the premiere episode on Thursday in Mumbai film city. While Umar Riaz has entered the controversial show, he dropped a video message for his fans just before his Bigg Boss journey. Umar asked Bigg Boss fans to support him and said, "Today I'll be entering the Bigg Boss house. Wish me luck. You've been supporting me all this while I get to see your love always. Please stay with me in this journey, and let's walk this ladder of success together as a team. Thank you."

Last week, Asim Riaz talked about Umar's Bigg Boss decision and had said, "It's a reality show, jo real aadmi hai uske liye voh badhiya hoga (It will be good for people who are real). He's my brother, I am really happy." Asim had also thanked the audience for showering so much love and said, "It's just a blessing. Audience itna pyaar de rahi hai aur mere bhai ko bhi mauka diya unhone. I feel blessed and aise hi support karte raho, Inshallah. Let's see Umar kya karta hai (Audience is giving so much love and now they have given an opportunity to my brother as well. I feel blessed. Keep supporting us. Let's see what will Umar do inside the Bigg Boss house)."

Umar Riaz had earlier confirmed his participation in Bigg Boss 15 through a social media post. “Guys it’s confirmed that I will be entering #bb15 house. I have always considered myself lucky to have all of you supporting me all this while. I hope and wish you will support me in this journey as well,” he had Tweeted.

For the unversed, Umar Riaz also made a special appearance in Bigg Boss 13, when his brother Asim Riaz was locked inside the house.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2. Apart from Umar Riaz, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Pratik Shejpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Akasa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan and Donal Bisht are likely to enter the controversial reality show.