Bigg Boss 15 Highlight: Bigg Boss announced a new task for the contestants on a new day. The contestants wake up to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's popular show 'Kajra Re'. During the task, the contestants turned the house into a wrestling ring. The housemates were seen climbing on each other, pulling each other by their clothes, and even kicking each other to win the task.

During the task, Afsana Khan pulls Akasa Singh's clothes and kicked her. The latter reacted and asked Afsana to not pull her clothes. Then, Afsana and Shamita get into a heated argument and the Bigg Boss OTT contestant claimed that Afsana never accepts her mistake. Afsana, who is angry, asked Shamita, "Who Is She?" and then goes on to call her 'Gandi Aurat'. Contestants asked Afsana to not kick others or fight unnecessarily. To which, she said, "I was hit by two legs so, I also kicked."

Akasa Singh was right at the bottom when other contestants including Afsana Khan, Miesha Iyer, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, and others jumped on top of her to attain the map. Afsana then breaks down and slammed Afsana for pulling her top and passing nasty remarks. As per Akasa, Afsana told her 'Tere To Waise Hi Dekhte Hai, Us Kaun Si Badi Baat Hai'.

Bigg Boss 15: Bigg Boss gives a stern warning to all the contestants after a massive fight broke out in the house. The Bigg Boss said that if they continue with their physical fights, they will take strict action which they will not like it.

Late at night, Nishant asked Tejasswi, Vishal, Jay, and Akasa why did they said that they will not let junglewasis enter the house when they don’t know where is the map. They argue over the same. Later, the new housemates of the main house discuss what they should tell Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik about junglewasis. Then they decide to make up some stories but not to be disloyal to junglewasis.

On the other hand, Ieshaan and Miesha sort out their differences. After team Deer wins the task, Karan and Afsana tell each ot6her that they made a mistake by making Shamita a captain.