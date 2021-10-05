Bigg Boss 15 Highlight: After Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal’s major fight in the house, Bigg Boss made an announcement that because Pratik in anger broke the glass window, as a punishment, all the 13 contestants – Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff, Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Meisha Iyer, Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, and Ieshaan Sehgaal are nominated for the upcoming elimination this week.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Calls Pratik Sehajpal 'Tommy' After He Loses His Cool, Says 'Collar Pakda, Game Over'

This is very obvious that all the contestants are disheartened and angry with Pratik due to which they have landed under nomination and might be eliminated this week. The angry reactions from the contestants have come across after the Bigg Boss decision.

It so happened that Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal got into a major fight after Pratik started ruining the chances of other contestants to get an entry into the house by destroying the map during a task. The task will help the contestants in the jungle of the house to make their way to the main house and saving them from the elimination. Jay called Pratik 'Tommy' and lost his cool and declared "Collar pakda, game over wahaan pe. Uske baad koi rules nahi hai mere liye (It is game over as soon as you hold my collar. There are no rules for me after that)." As Pratik and Jay came close to the blows, other contestants tried to separate them. Jay in anger also shouts 'Game Over'. Jay continued, "Mereko yehi language mein bahar milna, main tereko bataunga (Try using this same language with me outside Bigg Boss, I will set you straight)."