Bigg Boss 15 confirmed contestant list: Singer Akasa Singh is one of the freshly confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Most of the participants have gone under quarantine at a hotel in Mumbai and one of them is Akasa, who rose to fame after participating in the reality show India's Raw Star (2014). The show is expected to start airing from October 2 once Salman Khan returns from the Turkey schedule of his upcoming movie Tiger 3.

As reported by ETimes, Akasa Singh is one of the new faces in the singing world. During her participation in the reality show seven years back, her mentor Himesh Reshammiya gave her an opportunity to do the playback in Sanam Teri Kasam (2016). She instantly rose to fame with the song, and later, did a duet song Naagin with Aastha Gill.

While Akasa has been confirmed, other contestants on that list are Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian (Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal), Simba Nagpal (Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki), Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, and Asim Riaz' brother Umar Riaz. The makers are also reportedly in talks with Amit Tandon. Other names like Tina Datta and Manav Gohil have also emerged but there's no confirmation on the same.

The rumours were also rife about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan joining Bigg Boss 15. However, he took to his social media accounts to refuse any such possibility. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!