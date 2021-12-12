Bigg Boss 15: The upcoming episode of the show will see host Salman Khan entering the house and giving an opportunity to inmates to connect with their family via video call. But, there is a twist! Salman also says nothing is easy here and there is a condition to this. The superstar and the host of Bigg Boss shared two options in front of the non-VIP contestants, either they can give up the prize money of Rs 15 lakh or talk to their family members. It is not an easy decision for Tejasswi Prakash, whose prize money is Rs 2 lakh or Karan Kundrra has to either connect with his parents and give up the prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh. Similarly each member including Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia have to choose from the given options.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Warns Tejasswi, Says Relationship With Karan 'Won't Last Even A Month'

The latest promo video shows housemates getting emotional and shedding tears as Salman Khan has given them a tough task. Rajiv, Karan cry as they see a sneak peek of their family members on video call. It is going to be interesting to see what each of them chooses – connecting with family or winning the prize money?

Watch the promo of Bigg Boss 15 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan Lashes Out At Contestants After They Choose Rashami Desai For Jail Punishment

There was another promo shared from today's weekend ka vaar episode where Salman Khan slammed Karan Kundrra for his behavior towards Tejasswi Prakash. Recently we saw how Karan questioned Tejasswi's loyalty following which the Swaragini actor broke down and jumped into the pool. Disappointed Salman will be seen questioning Karan regarding the same and will also warn Tejasswi saying their relationship will not last even for a month after they exit Bigg Boss 15 house.

