Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty in Bigg Boss 15: Rumours are rife that Sushant Singh Rajput's former and last girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty have been approached for the upcoming season – Bigg Boss 15. According to reports the reality show makers have already approached Rhea Chakraborty and if she says a yes, then they will bring her together with Ankita Lokhande. Rhea Chakraborty has been on the list earlier. While there has been no denial or confirmation from the Chehre actor regarding the same. However, a new list of updated contestants has surfaced online that shows Ankita's name.

Bigg Boss is a controversial reality show where celebrities share their real-life with fans and we know what Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty have gone through the whole year after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Bigg Boss 15 will be hosted by Salman Khan and will run for six months, almost like how the last season panned out. In the Covid era, the show will help viewers watch contestants for a long duration. Also, the same lot of contestants and a new wild-card entry every week has been planned.

The speculated list of contestants includes names like Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant. While rumours were rife regarding Bhumika Chawla and Pearl V Puri entering the show as contestants but they denied the reports