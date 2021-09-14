Bigg Boss 15 contestants: Bigg Boss 15 is around the corner. The new season of the popular reality show is soon going to premiere on television with Salman Khan as its host. Now, a few names have been added to the probable list of contestants this year. Actors Tina Datta and Manav Gohil have reportedly been approached to participate in season 15 of Bigg Boss.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Says 'I Love You' To Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin Reveals He Finds Divya Agarwal Hotter

The Salman Khan-hosted show is believed to be premiering in October and if everything goes as per plan, both Tina and Manav will be seen entertaining their fans, reported ETimes. While Tina has been the face of Colors TV for a long time with her performance as Ichcha in Uttaran, Manav hasn't been associated with the channel. Tina had entered the Bigg Boss house as a guest with her friend and colleague Rashami Desai last year.

The actor hasn't appeared in any TV show recently, however, her social media appearances keep her in news. Manav was recently seen in the TV show Shaadi Mubarak in which he played the role of former star KT. None of them have confirmed the news yet.

Meanwhile, two contestants from Bigg Boss OTT are also going to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. The winners of the show’s web version will make an entry in Salman’s show. Names like Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, and Divya Agarwal have already started surfacing on social media. The finale of Bigg Boss OTT is nearing and it will be interesting to see who wins the trophy of the Karan Johar-hosted show. Watch out this space for all the latest Bigg Boss updates!