Bigg Boss 15 fresh contestants list: All the prep around Bigg Boss 15 has finally begun and the contestants have reportedly gone under quarantine from today. As published in a report by an entertainment portal, the Salman Khan-hosted show is going on-air from October 2 after being shot on October 1. While the contestants have gone under quarantine today, two popular contestants from Bigg Boss OTT are also expected to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house.

A source close to the show told Spotboye that not Divya Agarwal, who bagged the Bigg Boss OTT trophy, but Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat will be stepping inside the BB 15 house along with other participants this year. Earlier, it was revealed by the makers that the one winning the season would get an opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss 15. However, seems like there's a change in plans.

Both Nishant and Pratik are currently under quarantine in the same hotel where the rest of the participants have been kept in Mumbai. Out of the two, Pratik bagged a direct entry into Bigg Boss 15 when he decided to take the amount of Rs 25 lakh and the contract for BB 15 during the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT. Meanwhile, Divya mentioned in one of her interviews recently that she hasn't been updated about her entry into Bigg Boss 15.

The other rumoured contestants who could be seen in the 15th season of the reality show are Nandish Sadhu, Tina Datta, Manav Gohil, Priya Banerjee, Karan Kundra, Nidhi Bhanushali, Reem Shaikh, Simba Nagpal, and Donal Bisht among others. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!