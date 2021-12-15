Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Bigg Boss, one of the most popular reality shows, has always managed to catch viewers’ attention. Bigg Boss season 15 is becoming increasingly intense, piquing the interest of viewers. In the forthcoming episode’s preview, Abhijeet Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee got into a big argument during a task. To win, the candidates must steal items from the museum, according to the task. Abhijeet grabs stuff during the task and informs Devoleena that he has a lot of them, then touches her cheek and says, “tere liye kuch bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe.” (I’ll do anything for you in exchange for a kiss.)Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash's Fans Declare Rashami Desai The Ultimate Vamp After TejRan’s Fight

Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash support her when she urges Abhijeet to shut talking. Devoleena accepts when Tejasswi asks if Abhijeet blackmailed her. Swaragini fame explodes with rage and confronts Abhijeet. She later pushes him and gets into a heated argument with him. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya lead quickly breaks down and tells Tejasswi and Karan that she is not going to make an issue out of it.

Take a look:



Abhijit Bichukale, on the other hand, was insisting that he was simply kidding about Devoleena Bhattacharjee and that she should just laugh it off. Gopi Bahu, on the other hand, was not in the mood to forgive the politician and was spotted hitting him all over the place.

For the uninformed, Devoleena was the one who stood by Abhijeet whenever he was in trouble or trapped by a few housemates in the past. Even throughout his argument with Shamita Shetty, she backed him up and stuck by him.

What are your thoughts about Abhijit’s behaviour? Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 15