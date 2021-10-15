Mumbai: In just two weeks, we have seen it all in the Bigg Boss 15 house. From ugly fights to arguments and contestants getting violent – temperature seems to be rising inside the controversial reality show. However, the recent promo released by Colors TV will make you scratch your head and wonder what’s actually happening. In the promo, all contestants are climbing upon each other, pushing one another and trying hard to get hold of something.Also Read - Afsana Khan Called Dolly Bindra of Bigg Boss 15 After She Gets Ugly With Shamita Shetty And Calls Her 'Flop Star'

The promo also shows Karan Kundrra violently pushing Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Vishal Kotian. “Yeh kya hai yaar yeh? (What is this?)” Pratik Sehajpal can be heard saying. Even Nishant warned Karan against being violent and said, “Push kar raha hai tu zor se yaar (you are pushing violently).” Even Simba Nagpal can be seen pushing Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal. Amid the chaos, Umar Riaz can be heard saying, “Maaroge kya yaar! (Will get hurt).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Feels Betrayed By Vishal Kotian After Team Tiger Makes Their Entry In The House

Sharing the promo, colors TV wrote, “Aaj #BB15 ke jungle mein utrenge humare contestants akhaade mein!” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Wins Hearts After Gifting Her Expensive Sandals to Miesha Iyer

It will be interesting to see what these contestants were fighting for and if the same was part of some task.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, actor and model Sahil Shroff become the first contestant of the season to get eliminated. With this, contestants who are left in the house are Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali.

