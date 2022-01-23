Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is gearing up for its finale. While viewers are now eager to see who will take the trophy home, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will bring a massive twist. As reported by The Khabri, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be eliminated from this show this Sunday. However, Gopi bahu will not be the only actor to get evicted this week. The Khabri also claims that apart from Devoleena, Rajiv Adatia, who re-entered the show as a special guest earlier this week, will walk out of the house too. However, there is no official confirmation on this so far.Also Read - Preity Zinta Goes Down Memory Lane, Appreciates Salman Khan And The Entire Team of Maine Pyar Kiya

Also Read - Is Bigg Boss Unfit For Non-Dramatic People? Season 11 Contestant Hiten Tejwani Answers | Exclusive

Apart from this, Sunday Ka Vaar will also welcome singer Mika Singh as a special guest. He will be seen interacting with contestants and teaching some Punjabi dance moves to Salman Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Wins Last Ticket To Finale, Defeats Rashami, Devoleena and Abhijit

Reportedly, the current season of Bigg Boss will not be extended anymore. Salman Khan will be seen announcing the same during Sunday Ka Vaar. This means that for the first time more than five contestants will be entering the Bigg Boss finale week. Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty are the VIPs in the house whereas Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale are not. Fans are not voting hard and doing all they can to make their favourite contestant win the show.

Who do you think should win the show? Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.