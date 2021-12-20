Mumbai: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship has been making headlines ever since the beginning of Bigg Boss 15. However, seems like the viewers will get to see another romantic couple in the house soon. The recent promo released by Colors TV shares a glimpse of the budding romance between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal. “I don’t know how will you take it. Yes, I got attracted towards you,” Devoleena can be heard telling this to Pratik in the promo. The duo can also be seen holding hands.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia Pens Heartfelt Note For His BFF Umar Riaz After Eviction, Calls Him 'Pure Heart'

However, one person who has been left heartbroken with Devoleena and Pratik’s romance is Abhijit Bichukale. “Tumko bahut pasand hai na dada? Pata chalta hai. Aapke har shabd mein voh hai lekhn Devo Pratik ke andar ghus rahi hai. Usko poore ghar mein koi na mile chalega, Pratik chahiye (You like her (Devoleena), right? One can see. You talk about her all the time but she likes Pratik. Doesn’t matter if there’s somebody else in the house or not, she just needs Pratik),” Rakhi can be seen confronting Abhijit. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Loves Tejasswi Prakash And They Will Definitely Get Married, Confirms Rajiv Adatia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ritesh and Rajiv Eliminated From Salman Khan's Show? Here's What We Know

Later Umar Riaz also tells Abhijit that all his dreams about spending time with Devoleena have gone in vain. “Jo aap soch rahe ho na voh hoga hi nahi. Do hafte mein akele padd gaye ho aap (What you are thinking will never happen. You are alone in just two weeks),” Umar said while mocking Abhijit.

Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale made headlines after the latter crossed all lines and asked Devoleena for a kiss. “Tere liye kuch bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe (I’ll do anything for you in exchange for a kiss),” Abhijit told Devoleena during ticket to finale task. This led to a massive war inside the house with Salman Khan also stepping in during the Weekend Ka Vaar.