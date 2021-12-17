Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see some massive arguments in the controversial show regarding which contestant will be next sent to jail. In the recent promo released by Colors TV, several inmates including Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat and Abhijit Bichukale can be seen arguing that Devoleena Bhattacharjee should be sent to jail this week. However, this seems to have disappointed Devoleena who then lashes out at Abhijit and Rashami. “Tu bahar hota na, chappal uthake muh pe maarungi (If you were out of this house, I will hit your face with my slipper),” Devoleena told Abhijit.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Double Eviction: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh And Abhijit Bichukale To Walk Out of House?

Devoleena further loses her cool with her Bigg Boss 13 BFF Rashami Desai and tell her, “Aisa laafa lagaungi na (I will slap you).” While Rashami asks Devoleena what her problem is, the fight between the two gets bigger and both stood up on a table amid this ugly war. Also Read - 'Bas Ek Hi Hai Sacchai Ki Putli' Shamita Vs Tejasswi Gets Ugly After Abhijit Asked Devoleena For a Kiss

The incident comes a day after Abhijit Bichukale crossed all lines and asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss. “Tere liye kuch bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe (I’ll do anything for you in exchange for a kiss),” Abhijit told Devoleena during ticket to finale task. This led to a massive war inside the house with Rashami Desai and Shamita Shetty standing in support of Abhijit. However, others including Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash lashed out at Abhijit for his act.

Based on the developments in Bigg Boss 15 house, who do you think should be sent to jail? Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.