Mumbai: It has already been confirmed that Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 house. The two actors will enter the show as wild card entries during this Weekend Ka Vaar. They will also be accompanied by Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijit Bichukale. However, ahead of entering the show, the three wild card contestants interacted with the host Salman Khan and special guest Mahesh Manjrekar.

During the conversation, Mahesh Manjrekar asked Devoleena if she can fall in love with Karan Kundrra in the house. Devoleena laughed at this and added that Karan is already in love. "Karan ko toh already pyaar ho chuka hai sir. Abhi main usse pyaar karke kya karungi (Karan has already fallen in love. How can I love him now!)," she said. Following this, Manjrekar said that Devoleena has something that can make anyone fall in love with her. While the Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame laughed at this, Mahesh teased her with Umar Riaz's name. But it was Devoleena's answer that grabbed all the attention. "Haan mujhe pasand hai Umar waise to. Pyaar ki baat nahi bol sakti but I like him. He is a nice boy (I like Umar. Cannot say anything about love but I like him)," she said.

Meanwhile, Devoleena also added that she does not like Vishal Kotian. She also added Nishant Bhat is ‘dogula (hypocrite)’ in the house.

Rashami and Devoleena were earlier seen in Bigg Boss 13. The duo became good friends and each other’s back support in the house. While Devoleena had to leave the show due to medical reasons, Rashami was one of the top contenders for the winner’s trophy. It will be interesting to see what will happen in the house with these three new wild card entries.

