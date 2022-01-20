Mumbai: The ticket to finale task in Bigg Boss 15 has left the contestants divided. While the house has already turned into a war zone, the recent promo depicts a massive fight between best-friends Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. The two, who have been facing issues in their friendship ever since they entered Bigg Boss 15 house, can be seen indulging in an ugly argument in the recent promo.Also Read - Umar Riaz Reveals How Asim Riaz Was Devastated When Sidharth Shukla Died: 'Somehow They Couldn't Connect...'

It all begins as Rakhi Sawant, who already has a ticket to finale, has the power to choose one between Devoleena and Rashami. While the three are playing mind games, Rashami loses her temper and accuses Devoleena of manipulating Rakhi. Following this, Rashami can also be seen slapping Devoleena in the promo but Rajiv Adatia comes in between and takes Rashami away. The Gopi Bahu can also be heard saying, ‘How dare you to touch me’. Also Read - Shamita Shetty Confesses Her Love For Raqesh Bapat Loud And Clear: Jise Main Bahot Pyaar Karti Hun...

Whether Rashami has slapped Devoleena or not is not very clear with the promo, however, the former’s fans are really happy with her. Several fans took to Twitter and alleged that Devoleena deserved a slap. They also claimed that Devoleena has never been loyal to Rashami, and asked the Uttaran actor to ‘slap and walk out of the house’. Also Read - Umar Riaz Clearly Says His Bigg Boss 15 Eviction Was a Lie: 'Was told There Were no Votes But we Know it Was a Lie'

Check how Rashami’s fans are reacting to the promo:

😂😂yes zoor sey marooo #RashamiDesai .. The way all are targeting her 👎..finally She emotionaly drained it much needed.. Done with these fake people.. Self satisfaction for #RashamiDesai her fans ❤.. Uff nk&teja & kk also deserve tight slap.. Cunning people.. — sunaina (@Siya_naina) January 20, 2022

😂😂true… Entire bb15 only yesterday promo giving full self satisfaction to #RashamiDesai fans.. But 3 persons also deserve tight slap..in b/w rajiv protect rash is wholesome ❤ — sunaina (@Siya_naina) January 20, 2022

Well done #RashamiDesai ..abb uss devo ke andar jo reh reh kr bhoot atta h shock lgta h… Apke slap ke baad sayad band ho jaye… She deserves a tight slap…and rajiv Kyu ayaa wha pe… 😂😂Well done #RashamiDesai Proud of you….

I AM TEAM BAL KA PRAYOG — Shilu sharma (@shilush172004) January 20, 2022

#RashamiDesai ne bass hath hata ya kash thapad marde toh maza ajaye I want RD to slap this Devileena, Rakha,NB,TP n KK and Come out I will treat her with Chai n Pasta ☕😘 go baby go kill it these shits deserve Shit only https://t.co/oGU7cdzOKf — fatimaAli (@fatimaAli11072) January 19, 2022

What do you think? Did Rashami Desai slap Devoleena Bhattacharjee? Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.