Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere tonight i.e on October 2. While fans are super excited for the mega episode of the Salman Khan hosted show, speculations are going on about who will be locked inside the house this year. It was earlier being speculated that Divya Agarwal will also enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, her name has not been featured in the contestants’ list so far. While Divya had emerged as the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat’s have been confirmed for Bigg Boss 15.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari And Gauahar Khan To Not Enter Show As 'Tribe Leaders'

However, if reports are to be believed, Divya Agarwal is likely to enter Bigg Boss 15 house a little later. As per a report in SpotboyE, Divya is likely to enter Bigg Boss 15 in its sixth week along with some other wildcard contestants. The report cites a source who claimed that the makers are planning to bring some interesting twists and might bring Divya during the sixth week of the show. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Makes Last Minute Entry In The House After Opting Out

Divya Agarwal had talked about the possibility of entering Bigg Boss 15 earlier in an interview and had said that there was no clarity. I am actually waiting for the call. While entering the Bigg Boss OTT house it was mentioned that few final contestants from OTT will go there. Although it wasn’t really mentioned that if the person will go ahead by picking up the briefcase or the trophy. I will be happy if I go and I will also be happy if I don’t go. It’s a win-win situation for me,” Divya Agarwal had said.

Meanwhile, contestants who will be entering Bigg Boss 15 house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Jay Bhanushali and Ieshaan Sehgaal.