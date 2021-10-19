Donal Bisht evicted from Bigg Boss 15: Actor Donal Bisht, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house in a shocking mid-week elimination, is reportedly quite devastated and completely heartbroken after coming out of the house. The actor, along with Vidhi Pandya, was eliminated after the contestants voted her out citing that she is ‘too nice’ for the game.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Latest News Today: Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya's SHOCKING Mid-Week Elimination, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's Romance
As told by a source close to Donal, she has constantly been crying and wondering how the contestants could hate her so much that they voted her out of the game. Donal is very shocked with the unplanned elimination and especially because it was not the audience but her fellow housemates who wanted her out of the Bigg Boss 15 house.
For the unversed, Bigg Boss announced punishment for everyone in the house. As instructed by the Bigg Boss, all the housemates have now lost their access to the main house and are residing in the jungle area itself. As part of the other punishment, the housemates had to evict any two contestants who they think have the least contribution to the show. And that's when the housemates ended up voting out Donal for being 'too nice' and Vidhi Pandya for not being able to catch-hold the grip of the show and for being a constant 'follower'.
As soon as the audience got aware of the latest update from Bigg Boss 15, they started speaking in support of Donal. Soon, ‘Bring Back Donal’ began to trend on Twitter as fans expressed how it was unfair for the makers to let the contestants decide on the elimination and not the audience. Do you think her elimination was unfair? Watch out this space for all the latest updates and exclusive stories on Bigg Boss 15!