Donal Bisht evicted from Bigg Boss 15: Actor Donal Bisht, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house in a shocking mid-week elimination, is reportedly quite devastated and completely heartbroken after coming out of the house. The actor, along with Vidhi Pandya, was eliminated after the contestants voted her out citing that she is 'too nice' for the game.

As told by a source close to Donal, she has constantly been crying and wondering how the contestants could hate her so much that they voted her out of the game. Donal is very shocked with the unplanned elimination and especially because it was not the audience but her fellow housemates who wanted her out of the Bigg Boss 15 house.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss announced punishment for everyone in the house. As instructed by the Bigg Boss, all the housemates have now lost their access to the main house and are residing in the jungle area itself. As part of the other punishment, the housemates had to evict any two contestants who they think have the least contribution to the show. And that's when the housemates ended up voting out Donal for being 'too nice' and Vidhi Pandya for not being able to catch-hold the grip of the show and for being a constant 'follower'.

First They Opens The Voting Line Then Say No Eviction and After That They Eliminate By Votes of Housemates Wow What a Janta Ka Show #DonalBisht pic.twitter.com/cU8fwZd7iH — (@DonalFeed) October 18, 2021

#TejasswiPrakash: Ieshan ke gaal mein pappi hai, apke gaal mein kyun nahi? #DonalBisht: Kyunki woh real rishta hai. Tej: Kya aap kehna chahte ho apka rishta jhoota hai?

Donal: Hum dost hai.

Nish: Pyaar dosti hai#UmarRiaz: We’re just good friends. This was fab.#BB15Livefeed pic.twitter.com/gBDkEtgLSX — A (SidBoo ✨) (@BiggBossTw) October 18, 2021

#KaranKundrra tying Afshana’s shoelace. #DonalBisht: chalo lap dance karo, Karan ko dekhna hai.

Karan: behen hai meri, hamare yahan ye sab nahi hota

Donal: mein bhi apki behen hoon

Karan: kabhi kabhi hota hai. #BB15Livefeed | #BB15 pic.twitter.com/NsXi27FI8q — A (SidBoo ✨) (@BiggBossTw) October 18, 2021

How it Started. How it ended

(potential vamp of this (purest and

Season) kindest girl) BRING BACK DONAL BISHT

•#DonalBisht pic.twitter.com/TRYNHaaKRS — (@shhstupidbitch) October 18, 2021

This moment. she won a fan in me for life. •#DonalBisht pic.twitter.com/hyCNdW06EU — (@shhstupidbitch) October 17, 2021

Everyone Took #DonalBisht Name , She Just Smile and Wiping Her Tears So, Here For Me #Biggboss15 is Over pic.twitter.com/Q3mfyAj36M — (@DonalFeed) October 18, 2021

Misunderstood, easy target!! #DonalBisht I can understand sometimes people can’t understand us, and it’s okay.. I hope Donal you don’t get lost in trying to explain people who you actually are, or ask anyone to talk to you.. still I hope, better communication fix this for you!! pic.twitter.com/7PwhFr8RQU — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) October 17, 2021

Sahi ladki hai #DonalBisht.. I was actually reading some of her interviews and her initiative for mental health touched my heart.. I hope you come back ya koi twist ho, and even if you don’t, just know you will still go a long way. All the best Bisht ji. You played with dignity.. pic.twitter.com/ArFebTYzzx — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) October 18, 2021

Umar’s face while everyone is taking Donal and Vidhi’s name #UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15 please bring #VidhiPandya and #DonalBisht back! They are more deserving than most of the contestants. #BB15live pic.twitter.com/nGegDkdJx4 — Ayushi Upadhyay (@ayushiforlife) October 18, 2021

As soon as the audience got aware of the latest update from Bigg Boss 15, they started speaking in support of Donal. Soon, ‘Bring Back Donal’ began to trend on Twitter as fans expressed how it was unfair for the makers to let the contestants decide on the elimination and not the audience. Do you think her elimination was unfair? Watch out this space for all the latest updates and exclusive stories on Bigg Boss 15!