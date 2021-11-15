Bigg Boss 15 Wild Card Entry: Actor Donal Bisht, who was evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house due to housemates’ votes, is reportedly make an entry inside the house again. A source close to the actor revealed to SpotboyE that the makers are in talk with her as she was eliminated because of housemates unanimous decision. The insider was quoted as saying, “Yes, Donal Bisht is re-entering the show. She got a call from the makers and they have asked her to come back. She happily agrees. Donal received immense support from her fans -who were upset with her eviction. Owing to the show’s tripping TRP’s, the makers have decided to call her back. She is currently in talks with the makers.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin Says 'Gulami Krva Rahe Ho Kya' as House Gets Divided Into VIPs And Non-VIPs

The actor felt sidelined by the fellow inmates in the house and said that she felt cornered. Talking about her eviction, she had said earlier, “Yes, I’ve been cornered and it was evident like people also saw. After I came out, I came to know what I was feeling inside people are doing wrong with me here, they are troubling me, the same thing was also felt by the audience and I never expected that I would be out of the house so soon. This time Bigg Boss left the decision in the hands of the contestants and it was obvious they’ll take my name and everyone could see that contestants were sidelining me and it was unfair.” Also Read - ‘It's Finished’: Shamita Shetty Expresses Anger Over Raqesh Bapat’s Exit in Bigg Boss 15, Will This Affect Their Relationship?

She further added, “But I am happy now that I am out and I am with my loved ones. Life doesn’t stop here and I never expected that I’ll do Bigg Boss and Bigg Boss was never my ultimate aim like I had much more things to do in my life.” Also Read - 'I Never Wanted To Leave', Raqesh Bapat Breaks Silence On His Unfortunate Exit From Bigg Boss 15

Your thoughts on the same?